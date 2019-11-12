It's time to take another look at Michael Pittman's superlative senior season.

Pittman has stopped talking to reporters, declining again after his latest strong performance at Arizona State on Saturday, but the numbers speak loudly enough.

The wideout ranks tied for 12th nationally in receptions per game (7.1) and 20th in receiving yards per game (93.8) with 71 catches for 938 yards and 8 touchdowns overall.

He had a career-best 13 catches Saturday, but his 146 yards marked only his third-best total of the season -- which, again, speaks to his impact this fall.

His 2019 totals so far are already the second-best by a USC receiver in four seasons, behind Deontay Burnett's 86 catches for 1,114 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2017. With two regular-season games plus a bowl game left, assuming he plays all three, Pittman's current pace would put him on track for 92 catches for 1,219 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Overall, PFF College has him ranked as the fourth-best WR in the Pac-12 this year with a cumulative 79.8 grade behind Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (90.4), Colorado's Laviska Shenault (86.2) and Colorado's Tony Brown (81.1), but considering Pittman was arguably the biggest factor in two of USC's wins (over Utah and Colorado) he has a strong case in terms of most valuable receivers in the conference.

Either way, he's no doubt helped his NFL draft prospect this season while making the most out of his decision to return.

With that, here's our weekly deep dive into the PFF College grades, snap counts and advanced stats for USC's offense against Arizona State.