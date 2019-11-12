How PFF ranked USC's top offensive performers in the win at ASU
It's time to take another look at Michael Pittman's superlative senior season.
Pittman has stopped talking to reporters, declining again after his latest strong performance at Arizona State on Saturday, but the numbers speak loudly enough.
The wideout ranks tied for 12th nationally in receptions per game (7.1) and 20th in receiving yards per game (93.8) with 71 catches for 938 yards and 8 touchdowns overall.
He had a career-best 13 catches Saturday, but his 146 yards marked only his third-best total of the season -- which, again, speaks to his impact this fall.
His 2019 totals so far are already the second-best by a USC receiver in four seasons, behind Deontay Burnett's 86 catches for 1,114 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2017. With two regular-season games plus a bowl game left, assuming he plays all three, Pittman's current pace would put him on track for 92 catches for 1,219 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Overall, PFF College has him ranked as the fourth-best WR in the Pac-12 this year with a cumulative 79.8 grade behind Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (90.4), Colorado's Laviska Shenault (86.2) and Colorado's Tony Brown (81.1), but considering Pittman was arguably the biggest factor in two of USC's wins (over Utah and Colorado) he has a strong case in terms of most valuable receivers in the conference.
Either way, he's no doubt helped his NFL draft prospect this season while making the most out of his decision to return.
With that, here's our weekly deep dive into the PFF College grades, snap counts and advanced stats for USC's offense against Arizona State.
CONTNUED BELOW
**PFF College analysts grade every player on every snap based on a range of factors -- not just outcome of the play. The data is then converted into a game score on a scale of 1-100, where 50 and below reflects backup-level performance, 51-59 is a below-average starter, 60-69 is an average starter, 70-79 is an above-average starter, 80-89 is a standout and anything higher is elite. PFF cautions against reading too much into grades for players with low snap counts**
|Player
|Snaps played
|Overall grade
|
1. WR Michael Pittman
|
74
|
82.8
|
2. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
|
66
|
75.3
|
3. QB Kedon Slovis
|
62
|
68.4
|
4. LG Alijah Vera-Tucker
|
75
|
68.1
|
5. WR Drake London
|
45
|
65.3
|
6. RT Drew Richmond
|
75
|
64.0
|
7. WR Tyler Vaughns
|
73
|
60.5
|
8. LT Austin Jackson
|
75
|
60.2
|
9. RB Kenan Christon
|
61
|
60.0
|
10. RB Quincy Jountti
|
11
|
59.4
Inside the Numbers
-Pittman wasn't the only wideout playing a starring role Saturday. Amon-Ra St. Brown's 75.3 game grade was his highest of the season and he set a career-high with his 173 receiving yards (on 8 catches).
-As for the advanced stats, PFF College credits Pittman with catching 13 of 16 targets, while St. Brown hauled in 8 of 11 targets, Tyler Vaughns caught 4 of 6, running back Kenan Christon caught all 4 targets, Drake London reeled in 3 of 4 and tight end Erik Krommenhoek caught his lone target. USC had no dropped passes this game, per PFF's data.
-QB Kedon Slovis passed for a career-high 432 yards and 4 touchdowns despite missing about a quarter due to cramping in his calf. He accounted for 297 of those yards and all 4 TDs in the first quarter. As for the advanced stats, Slovis was excellent when working the middle of the field, completing 19 of 24 passes between the numbers for 283 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT (the deep overthrow to Pittman). Overall, he was 7 of 11 for 243 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT on passes that traveled at least 10 years. On snaps when he was not blitzed, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 356 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs.
-Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is on an incredible run, per the PFF College data. Their analysts have given him an isolated pass-blocking grade of 84.8 or higher in four straight games. For the season, he's now at an elite 88.3 in that category -- third-best nationally for offensive guards.
-Here were the allowed pressures by USC's offensive linemen: Vera-Tucker allowed 0 pressures, left tackle Austin Jackson allowed 0 pressures but had 2 penalties; right guard Jalen McKenzie allowed 1 QB hit and drew 1 penalty; right tackle Drew Richmond allowed 1 sack and 1 QB hurry; center Brett Neilon allowed 2 QB hurries and 2 penalties; and Dedich allowed 1 pressure and 1 penalty.
-Running back Kenan Christon played a season-high 61 snaps on Saturday to go with his season-high 24 touches (20 carries for 62 yards and 4 catches for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns). He also continues to grade out well in pass protection (a respectable 69.0 over 10 pass-blocking snaps vs. Arizona State).
-As for snap counts of note, Dedich played 31 snaps, getting some work at right guard before replacing Neilon at center following his injury; TE Josh Falo played a season-high 21 snaps; QB Matt Fink played 13 snaps when Slovis was out with a cramp in his calf; freshman tight end Jude Wolfe logged 3 snaps and has now played in four games, setting up another redshirt decision for the Trojans.