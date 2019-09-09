**Every week, TrojanSports.com will share the grades that Pro Football Focus assigns to each individual player from the recent game. PFF tracks snap counts for every player and grades each guy on each play based on a range of criteria, factoring in decision-making and other aspects other than just the outcome of the play.**

It didn't fully register in the preseason when USC coach Clay Helton kept commenting that he thought the offensive line was the most improved position group on the team and could be a major asset for the Trojans this fall.

It sounded optimistic and didn't totally align with what reporters were seeing on the practice field in the preseason, where the running game was almost non-existent in the two scrimmages and the defensive line looked to be well ahead of its counterparts.

Helton reiterated again after USC's 45-20 win over Stanford just how impressed he was with the offensive line play, only this time he didn't have to convince anyone.

Through two games, the Trojans' OL has exceeded most reasonable expectations and indeed looks much improved from the struggles and inconsistency USC got from the unit last year.

"I thought for the second game in a row they played not only very consistent but also I think they're really becoming the rock of our offense and our team," Helton said on his Sunday night conference call with reporters. "They controlled the line of scrimmage in the run game -- 3 rushing touchdowns on the night down in the red zone -- and then when you look at the protection they gave Kedon [Slovis] all night … it just felt like a ton of time for the kid to be able to operate."



One factor is Tim Drevno having a full offseason, spring and preseason as the offensive line coach after taking over the unit midway through last season. Drevno was USC's running backs coach to start last season, but he's an accomplished OL coach with a track record of success at Stanford, Michigan, the San Francisco 49ers and a previous stint at USC.

In terms of change, though, look no further than the personnel. Depending on the rotation at right tackle, USC's starting five up front includes four new pieces this year with left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Brett Neilon, right guard Jalen McKenzie and right tackle Drew Richmond (the grad transfer from Tennessee) joining incumbent left tackle Austin Jackson. Andrew Vorhees, the starting right guard last season, is also still plenty involved too.

Helton has often made note how that group (save for Richmond) came in together as Class of 2017 recruits with Vera-Tucker, Jackson, Neilon and Vorhees all 4-star prospects and McKenzie a 3-star. They've not only matured as players, but they've done it together, albeit Jackson and Vorhees earned roles earlier.

"This is a group, I've said it before, that we've been waiting to grow up, been waiting three years. These guys are in their third year and they all came in together," Helton said. "Austin Jackson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Brett Neilon, Andrew Vorhees and Jalen McKenzie, that was kind of our first offensive line class. We knew what we had signed, really talented kids, and we just needed them to grow up, get in that strength and conditioning program, and they've been gelling together for a while -- as friends, as teammates. And then you add Drew Richmond in there -- he was kind of a pro's pro that came in with a no-nonsense attitude and just wanted to help out in any way possible. ...

"I thought they were the best-kept secret on our team coming into it, I thought they were the most improved bunch on our team coming in, and they've had two really good games. We'll go as far as they take us, to be honest with you. As much as we like to talk about the skill in this offense, the big men are what are going to separate us from our opponent."

Here's how Pro Football Focus graded that unit and the rest of the Trojans in Week 2: