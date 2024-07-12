The long-awaited EA Sports College Football game is being released on July 19 so we take a look at what we feel would be the ratings for some of the best prospects in the 2025 class. In the EA ratings for the upcoming game, Michigan CB Will Johnson, LSU OT Will Campbell and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon lead the way with 96 scores. The top-rated QBs are Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Georgia’s Carson Beck at 93. With such a loaded quarterback class in 2025, they lead the way in our rankings as we anticipate the release of the EA Sports college football game again.

QB JU JU LEWIS - 96

He’s the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250, had solid performances at both the Rivals Five-Star and the Elite 11 and could be getting closer to a final decision: Sticking with USC or flipping to Auburn or Colorado. Lewis has all the tools to be elite from training over years with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and others to having an advanced feel for the position. In a real setting or a video game setting, you’re scoring a lot of points with Lewis in shotgun.

*****

QB BRYCE UNDERWOOD - 96

If there is an option to build an unstoppable player in the EA game or on a real football field, that player would look like Underwood. The LSU commit is all of 6-foot-4, can throw from the pocket, can be creative outside the pocket, can gain yards on the ground and has tremendous accuracy. Underwood didn’t do any big events this offseason but the Belleville, Mich., standout has shown enough to make an argument for No. 1 in the Rivals250.

*****

WR DAKORIEN MOORE - 96

Moore will be so fun to play with on the EA game and he’s going to be a thrill to watch at Oregon as well because he’s an elite playmaker. The No. 1 receiver in the Rivals250 doesn’t have the physical tools of Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith (who would have been a notch or two higher in the ratings for this game) but he has awesome hands, makes impossible catches look easy and Moore can run away from defensive backs.

*****

QB TAVIEN ST. CLAIR - 96

The Ohio State commit will be in discussion for the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals250 after showing awesome traits at both the Elite 11 and the Rivals Five-Star this summer. He has great size, he can throw from the pocket or on the run, he has a big-time cannon, he’s smart, mature, coachable ..... he's everything you’re looking for in a future star.

*****

RB HARLEM BERRY - 96

The LSU running back commit might not be this high in the overall rankings but in a video game setting, he’s basically a video game on a real football field. The five-star who will probably move over to all-purpose back is so incredibly dynamic in the run and pass game that LSU’s offensive coaches must be drooling over how they’re going to utilize him in Baton Rouge. In real life, Berry does need to add some mass, but his dynamic ability is unmatched in this class.

*****

OL DAVID SANDERS JR. - 95

The top-rated lineman in the game is also the best one. Early in his career, Sanders had the size and athleticism and since then he’s added the power and the confidence to his game. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout is the prototypical left tackle who isn’t afraid to mix it up, is still light on his feet and has all the tools college – and NFL – coaches love.

*****

DB DEVIN SANCHEZ - 95

There were not a lot of high-end cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft that were over 6-foot-1 which might give some pause but if you look at some of the elite corners in the pros right now – Sauce Gardner and Pat Surtain especially – they are 6-foot-2 or taller with length and ball skills. That is exactly Sanchez, who at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds has incredible length and instincts to be an elite shutdown corner at Ohio State and beyond.

*****

DL JUSTUS TERRY - 95

Just like Underwood would be the ideally built offensive player, Terry would be it on defense as the barrel-chested five-star defensive lineman has versatility and toughness that’s off the charts. He can play off the edge, he can dominate inside and his power is unreal at times. Even though he’s had a quiet offseason, his junior film is elite. The Manchester, Ga., standout had been committed to Georgia and then flipped to USC but is now back open again as the Bulldogs should be watched.

*****

DL ELIJAH GRIFFIN - 95

If Terry is a high 95 (or could be considered for a 96 rating) in the game then Griffin is right below him. He’s been super quiet at any events over the last couple years but is still highly impressive when we see him in person. It would be a shock if Georgia didn’t land the Savannah (Ga.) Christian standout and if Georgia lands both Griffin and Terry, it’s almost unfair.

*****

OL DOUGLAS UTU - 94