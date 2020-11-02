TrojanSports - How things stand for top five uncommitted defensive ends

The Early Signing Period is less than two months away and there are still plenty of impact players that haven’t committed yet. With college football underway in every corner of the country, now is the time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at the offensive side of the ball and today we start on the defensive side. First up are the defensive ends.

Top contenders: LSU, USC, Georgia Recruiting outlook: Foreman is all LSU, Georgia and USC but things seem to be trending towards LSU at the moment. He visited LSU a couple of times and is very close with Maason Smith. The two seem to be destined to play together at the next level. USC is also very much in the picture and the local school hasn’t taken its foot off the gas just yet. Georgia made waves when they were able to get him to visit earlier this fall but the Bulldogs seem like they’ve faded a bit. Farrell’s take: This appears to be down to USC and LSU and the Tigers aren’t doing themselves any favors with their play this season. It will be interesting to see if USC has a strong season and keeps him home, but right now I have LSU.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Washington Recruiting outlook: Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon have been battling for Tuimoloau for a very long time but he seems like he’s in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment. Ohio State has looked like the favorite for a while but Alabama has turned up the heat and the two seem to be locked in a very tight race. Don’t expect a decision from Tuimoloau anytime soon with the February decision looking more and more likely. Farrell’s take: Ohio State appears to be the team to beat here but don’t count out Alabama if he decides he wants to play in the SEC. And you can never count out Mario Cristobal and Oregon here as well and his home-state school of Washington. Right now I have the Buckeyes.

Top contenders: Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: A former Ohio State commit, Adeleye is going to make his final decision in December. Florida has done a good job with him and so has Alabama. Texas A&M is hoping they can reel in this in-state target. Adeleye hasn’t tipped his hand just yet, so it’s anybody’s guess where he’ll land. Farrell’s take: Right now I have Texas A&M slightly over the Florida Gators with Alabama trailing. He’s hard to read but the move back to Texas for his senior season will be a win for the Aggies.

Top contenders: Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Georgia Recruiting outlook: Turner is very hard to read. At one point it looked like Alabama was the team to beat for the coveted end, but now all signs point to him potentially staying in-state for college. The Aggies and Longhorns made Turner a priority early in the process and it seems like their efforts have been paying off. Don’t be surprised if there are more twists and turns in Turner’s recruitment before his decision at the Under Armour All-America Game in January. Farrell’s take: I have Alabama in this one as many sources say be is leaning that way and might want to head out-of-state, but right now it’s anyone’s guess.