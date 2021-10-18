How things stand with top available quarterbacks

Almost all top-rated quarterbacks are committed but there is still a lot of news for the players who have not made a pledge yet or some who have but are looking at other programs. Here is a look at the latest news on those quarterbacks.

The five-star quarterback from Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More has been committed to LSU since June 2020. He’s a legacy to LSU. There has been no reason that Howard would ever consider another school and everything still looks very strong in his commitment. But two things perked up our ears in recent weeks. Howard planned to visit Notre Dame before getting injured the night before and that trip had to be postponed. The other thing is LSU’s coaching situation. Ed Orgeron has agreed not to return in 2022 and so the new hire at head coach and offensive coordinator is going to be very important as Howard figures out whether it's still the best fit.

Originally from Arizona, the high four-star quarterback at Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon committed to USC last September fully aware that then-coach Clay Helton was on the hot seat. Brown liked Helton a lot but really has had a great relationship with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. But it would be a surprise that the new coach wouldn’t bring in a lot of his own people and Brown does have a lot to consider. He’s been taking visits and getting offers. Brown saw Ole Miss recently. Ohio State offered and the Buckeyes are going hard after him. It will be interesting to see if Brown waits to see who gets hired at USC or if he makes a decision ahead of time to lock up his spot.

The four-star quarterback with a big arm had been committed to Cal from January through late September but then backed off that pledge to look at other programs. Ole Miss made an early push for him but that has slowed down in recent weeks as Martin has looked closer to home and the Rebels focused a little more on Brown. UCLA looks like the big-time favorite for Martin now and that would make sense since the four-star could go play literally down the road. He likes Chip Kelly and the offense, and the Bruins have made him a priority.

French might be in a little bit of a holding pattern as teams figure out quarterback situations. Ole Miss could be an option if Brown decides to go elsewhere as Ohio State, Texas and others pursue the USC commit. Memphis could also be an option despite the commitment of Tevin Carter since the Tigers continue to show interest as well.

