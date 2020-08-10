TrojanSports - How USC players are reacting to reports that the season is in jeopardy

The ever-changing outlook on a 2020 college football season shifted again over the weekend with multiple national outlets reporting that the Big Ten could be on the brink of giving up on a fall season and that other conferences -- namely the Pac-12 -- could follow.

Reports have continued to trickle out on Twitter throughout the day Monday with Big Ten coaches like Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Penn State's James Franklin continue to advocate for a season to be played, and Nebraska's Scott Frost suggesting that the Cornhuskers would consider playing outside the conference if that was the only option.

No decision has yet been announced, and the SEC and ACC seem to projecting more patience as this all unfolds.

Meanwhile, the cacophony of player reaction on social media has shifted from the demands and opt-out threats of last week to a #WeWantToPlay movement.

Meanwhile, here's how some USC players and staff are expressing their perspective on Twitter: