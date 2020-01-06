Michael Pittman was the Biletnikoff Award finalist, Kedon Slovis was the breakout star QB, Drake Jackson was the emerging playmaker on the defensive line and so on.

Kedon Slovis already has top-8 odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy after unexpectedly seizing both the Trojans starting job and some national spotlight this fall. He ranks higher on the national stat leaderboard than he does on this list, due to some of the early learning experiences and growing pains. Low game grades in his relief effort vs. Fresno State in the opener (53.1), his tumultuous first road start at BYU (55.9) and his other 3-interception game against Oregon (56.6) pulled down his overall PFF grade. But there's no disputing the impressive breakout season he had.

Over the final eight contests, after returning from his concussion, Slovis passed for 2,770 yards (346.3 per game), 25 TDs and 5 INTs. For that matter, he just kept getting better. Over his final four games, he averaged 403.3 passing yards and totaled 14 TDs and just 1 INT -- and that passing average would be even higher if not for the injury early in the third quarter vs. Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.

According to USC, his 71.9 completion percentage was the highest by a true freshman QB in NCAA history. His 3,502 passing yards are the ninth most in a single season by a USC quarterback -- he was 129 yards away from cracking the top five on that list -- and Slovis only played nine full games, plus the second half of the opener, 2 pass attempts vs. Utah before sustaining that concussion and a little more than two quarters in the bowl game before departing with an elbow injury.

It seems a safe bet the best is still yet to come for the talented young QB.