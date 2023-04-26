In-depth breakdown of USC's offensive line performance in the spring game
USC's spring game a week and a half ago was the first true opportunity for fans and media alike to evaluate the Trojans' rebuilt offensive line -- a unit that remains fluid through this post-spring transfer portal period.
In losing three starters from last season (LT Bobby Haskins, LG Andrew Vorhees and C Brett Neilon) and shifting Justin Dedich from right guard to center, there really isn't much carryover from the 2022 unit aside from Jonah Monheim at right tackle (if he stays there).
The projected offensive line group then changed even more when veteran tackle Courtland Ford (a former starter) entered the transfer portal a couple weeks ago, the subsequent confirmation that expected Florida OG transfer Ethan White is no longer coming and then the addition of Wyoming OG transfer Emmanuel Pregnon on Wednesday. With the possibility of another addition still.
So even the coaching staff won't truly know what it has up front until fall camp, but there was plenty to evaluate to this point nonetheless.
While the staff has the perspective of 14 practices and the spring game to assess, media and fans who don't get to watch practice have the spring game.
So let's dive into what we saw two weekends ago in the Coliseum, highlighting the good and the bad -- which coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged after the game.
"There was some good, some bad, some in between I think on both sides," Riley said. "I thought that first O-line was pretty solid, played pretty good, pretty mistake-free, gave the guys some nice lanes to run in. I thought the second O-line, we had a couple of guys we thought really stood up and played well. I thought Elijah Paige really played well, Cooper [Lovelace] did a nice job Mason Murphy did a nice job -- he bounced back and forth a little bit between both -- there was good things in the run game.
"Which some of that for the O-line, it certainly helps sometimes when you simplify both offensively and defensively, there's not a lot of moving bullets coming at you and you're just kind of playing a little more straight up, so I think that helped some of the young guys."
Here's what we saw on the plays that stood out for the unit -- one way or the other ...
First series
First-team OL: LT Michael Tarquin, LG Gino Quinones, C Justin Dedich, RG Jarrett Kingston, RT Jonah Monheim
Snap 1: Tarquin and Monheim both got driven back but not far enough to affect Caleb Williams. Monheim did a great job pre-snap diagnosing the blitz package and communicating with Kingston, resulting in a 45-yard catch-and-run completion to Brenden Rice.
Snap 2: Monheim got pushed back just a tad to where the pulling Quinones was bumped, but he recovered enough to make simple contact with Mason Cobb, causing Austin Jones to turn upfield for a 20-yard gain.
Snap 3: The right side of the line kept their defenders on the line of scrimmage while Quinones and Tarquin were pushed back, but not far enough to affect the play. Quinones did get beat by the bull rush from Kyon Barrs. The drive nonetheless ended in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams.
Second series
Second-team OL: LT Elijah Paige, LG Andrew Milek, C Kilian O’Connor, RG Cooper Lovelace, RT Mason Murphy
Snap 1: With Miller Moss in at quarterback, Murphy gets pushed back but it doesn’t affect the play. The rest of the line kept their defenders at the line of scrimmage.
Snap 2: There was a lot to dissect here. Milek had a pancake block on his defender while everyone else struggled. O’Connor and Lovelace both completely missed their assignments simultaneously, Murphy didn’t block anyone and Paige lost his defender to the inside causing the running play to blow up for a short gain.
Snap 3: O’Connor had a great cleanup block. Murphy was beat to the outside but was still able to take his defender out of the play. Lovelace got pushed back but was able to hold his guy off from Moss. Paige held his defender for as long as he could, while Sam Greene did a phenomenal job of going sideline to sideline to make the sack. Milek completely lost his defender causing Moss to escape the pocket.
Third series
Second-team OL remains on the field
Snap 1: On the first play with Malachi Nelson at quarterback, Paige gets upfield to block linebacker Mason Cobb and misses, but Cobb doesn’t make the play. Milek did a great job of taking his defender completely out of the play. The rest of the line did their jobs well.
Snap 2: Paige was driven back quickly by Jamil Muhammad, potentially causing Nelson to throw the ball too early, though it netted a pass interference penalty against the defense.
Snap 3: The offensive line does a phenomenal job of keeping the defenders on the line of scrimmage and creating a big hole on the left side for Quinten Joyner to bust through for a 41-yard gain. Milek closed off the right side and Paige did enough to disrupt Cobb on the left side while fellow running back A'Marion Peterson picked up the block on defensive end Korey Foreman.
Snap 5: The play was blown up by Milek losing the inside leverage and getting driven back into Nelson for the sack.
