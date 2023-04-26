USC's spring game a week and a half ago was the first true opportunity for fans and media alike to evaluate the Trojans' rebuilt offensive line -- a unit that remains fluid through this post-spring transfer portal period.

In losing three starters from last season (LT Bobby Haskins, LG Andrew Vorhees and C Brett Neilon) and shifting Justin Dedich from right guard to center, there really isn't much carryover from the 2022 unit aside from Jonah Monheim at right tackle (if he stays there).

The projected offensive line group then changed even more when veteran tackle Courtland Ford (a former starter) entered the transfer portal a couple weeks ago, the subsequent confirmation that expected Florida OG transfer Ethan White is no longer coming and then the addition of Wyoming OG transfer Emmanuel Pregnon on Wednesday. With the possibility of another addition still.

So even the coaching staff won't truly know what it has up front until fall camp, but there was plenty to evaluate to this point nonetheless.

While the staff has the perspective of 14 practices and the spring game to assess, media and fans who don't get to watch practice have the spring game.

So let's dive into what we saw two weekends ago in the Coliseum, highlighting the good and the bad -- which coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged after the game.

"There was some good, some bad, some in between I think on both sides," Riley said. "I thought that first O-line was pretty solid, played pretty good, pretty mistake-free, gave the guys some nice lanes to run in. I thought the second O-line, we had a couple of guys we thought really stood up and played well. I thought Elijah Paige really played well, Cooper [Lovelace] did a nice job Mason Murphy did a nice job -- he bounced back and forth a little bit between both -- there was good things in the run game.

"Which some of that for the O-line, it certainly helps sometimes when you simplify both offensively and defensively, there's not a lot of moving bullets coming at you and you're just kind of playing a little more straight up, so I think that helped some of the young guys."

Here's what we saw on the plays that stood out for the unit -- one way or the other ...