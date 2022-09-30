Throughout the season, TrojanSports.com will be scrutinizing and assessing USC's offensive line performance, as it remains the biggest variable to the Trojans reaching their full offensive potential.

And the dramatic 17-14 win at Oregon State last weekend provided plenty to both praise and critique.

Here are our in-depth takeaways from our film review of the win over Oregon State:

(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite. How much stock one puts in them is up to the individual -- it did look like the grades and QB pressure stats changed from the start of the week without explanation. PFF also only accounts for one of Caleb Williams' two sacks. Take that for what you will.)

RT Jonah Monheim: With only a few mistakes by Monheim this game, he continues to have a strong season. It seemed like his only mistakes were not knowing who to block or where the help was coming from in isolated situations. Yes, he did have some issues driving defenders off the ball, but every lineman has that issue. Monheim just needs to watch the film and learn from his mistakes and have a bounce-back game at home against Arizona State.

PFF grade at Oregon State: 58.0 overall, 53.4 run blocking/75.6 pass blocking

Stats: 1 penalty, 1 QB hurry allowed

RG Justin Dedich: Just like Monheim, Dedich has his fair share of problems being overpowered. He will be overpowered every now and then due to his size, but he had a very strong game against a good Oregon State team. The one notable mistake he had was a certain play he pulled with Monheim to the other side of the field and tried to pick up the wrong blocker. These types of errors can be fixed in practice.

PFF grade at Oregon State: 74.4overall, 73.1 run blocking/84.6 pass blocking

Stats: 1 QB hurry allowed

C Brett Neilon: There is no other note needed about Neilon’s game besides the Neilon Nudge. He lost a couple of lineman battles throughout the night, but this team would not still be undefeated if it wasn’t for Neilon. He also had a pancake block in the game, something incredibly impressive for someone who doesn’t overpower people with his size. Despite the low PFF grades, Neilon had the second-best game from a USC lineman and contributed to the play of the night.

PFF grade at Oregon State: 56.4 overall, 50.3 run blocking/76.5 pass blocking

Stats: 1 QB hurry allowed

LG Andrew Vorhees: It seems like everyone on the offensive line had some troubles when it came to being power rushed in this game. Besides being overpowered and pushed into Caleb Williams a couple of times, he played well overall. Nothing extraordinary or especially notable but played the way an offensive lineman should play.

PFF grade at Oregon State: 70.1 overall, 69.8 run blocking/72.2 pass blocking

Stats: 4 QB hurries allowed

LT Bobby Haskins: There was a big spotlight on the left tackle position coming into this game. Not only was there a question of who the starter was going to be but how Haskins would bounce back from his tough game against Fresno State. Not only did he play every snap of this game but he also delivered a stronger performance and showed he could be the long-term starter at left tackle. It seems like there was an emphasis on being more physical as he had two pancake blocks in this game. In Week 3 against Fresno State, he had a big problem with just leaning into the defenders. In this game, there was no sign of him doing anything like that. Haskins was driving defenders off the ball and keeping his head on a swivel looking for any defender when he was in pass protection. It was impressive showing not only from the eye test, but he graded out well according to PFF. This was an inspiring performance by a player fighting for his job against the best team USC has faced this season.

PFF grade at Oregon State: 72.0 overall, 65.9 run blocking/78.7 pass blocking

Stats: 1 QB hurry allowed