Here were our in-depth takeaways from our film review of the offensive line's performance in the win over Washington State last weekend:

(Note, PFF grades on a scale of 0-100 with the mid-70s reflecting above average performance, the 80s very good performance and grades in the 90s are rare and elite.)

RT Jonah Monheim: Monheim continues to have problems with keeping his defenders blocked. Not sure what technically he needs to do, but this has happened multiple weeks now. It is clear Lincoln Riley wants to use Monheim’s athleticism as whenever he pulls on a play, he usually makes the block and does a good job of doing that. He had his fair share of troubles in this game, but he has offset that with a number of great plays. He is still a young redshirt sophomore who is going to have inconsistent games like this, but he needs to keep progressing.

PFF grade vs. Washington State: 68.5 overall, 61.8 run blocking/79.2 pass blocking

Stats: 1 Penalty (holding), 1 QB hurry, 0 sacks

RG Justin Dedich: Multiple times against the Cougars, Dedich had a hard time driving defenders off the line of scrimmage. That could be due to just his size, or it could be due to his injury that caused him to miss the previous game. He did have some success pulling with Monheim and blocking the blindsided defender. Let’s chalk this performance up to a player who is still banged up and not 100% healthy.

PFF grade vs. Washington State: 62.0 overall, 59.1 run blocking/71.6 pass blocking

Stats: 1 penalty (declined), 2 QB hurries, 0 sacks