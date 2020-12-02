TrojanSports - Rivals100 LB Raesjon Davis goes in-depth on USC, LSU and where things stand

SANTA ANA -- Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis has been committed to LSU since January, but he says he isn't going to be ready to finalize any decisions during the NCAA's early signing period in two and a half weeks.

Instead, he plans to sign in February and continue to consider all his options -- which include USC, as the Trojans try to make a late push to get the Mater Dei HS standout to reconsider staying close to home.

Davis went in-depth with TrojanSports.com on Tuesday about where things stand with USC, LSU and his recruitment overall.

Starting with the most important question -- how open-minded is he to other options at this point?

"I would say I'm a little open-minded," Davis said Tuesday. "I've just been talking about it with my family and everything. So we're just waiting to see, just waiting a little past the [early signing period] because we're going to be signing in February. So we'll just wait till then."

He certainly got the attention of USC fans recently (and surely LSU folks as well) with a comment he attached to a recent retweet from the Trojans football account, noting that the program was "making it look fun again." (He's also posted plenty of LSU-related tweets as well in recent weeks, for that matter).