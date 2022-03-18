It happened all in the span of a dizzying few days nine years ago.

Andy Enfield had become a national name in college basketball overnight, as his Florida Gulf Coast team became the first No. 15 seed to ever advance to the Sweet 16. After commanding the spotlight through the ensuing media blitz that week, the Eagles then lost on a Friday to Florida, ending their magical run in Arlington, Texas, and formally setting this all in motion.

Enfield and the team flew back to Fort Myers, Fla., that night and by Sunday evening he was on a plane back to Dallas, where he'd meet with then-USC athletic director Pat Haden and COO/CFO Steve Lopes about the Trojans job in a hotel conference room that Monday morning.

He signed the contract later that night.

"I'd never been out here, I'd never been on campus. So I was taking their word for how special a place it is, and they were right," Enfield says, reflecting back.

Nine years later -- an eternity in a profession not exactly conducive to job stability -- Enfield had no real interest in considering another career move.

Rumors swirled over the last month or so, linking Enfield to the vacant job at Maryland, where he'd attended grad school, much closer to where he grew up in Shippensburg, Pa. Other jobs would be coming open soon as well, and after guiding the Trojans to their first Elite Eight appearance in 20 years last season, his national visibility had spiked again.

On the eve of the Trojans' regular-season finale vs. UCLA two weeks ago, Enfield sat in room inside Galen Center for more than an hour recounting all the twists and turns from that mutually-impactful job interview nine years ago to this overachieving USC team that has now tied a program record with 26 wins.

Asked directly if he had received any interest from other schools, either after the Trojans' memorable run last March or in recent weeks, Enfield deftly deflects the question with the stock answer he had used previously whenever the matter came up.

Told that he had delivered neither a yes nor a no to the question, Enfield laughed and said, "I'll be able to tell you more after the season."

It didn't take that long. Three days later USC announced it had signed Enfield to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Reconvening again in his office Monday afternoon, fresh off practice and a day before taking his team to Greenville, S.C., with hopes of another NCAA tournament run, Enfield still doesn't want to share whether any outside interest was directly conveyed to him or his agent, Bret Just -- but his response says plenty.

"If there is interest from other universities that means that your current program has been successful. I think that's the nature of our business. ... Fortunately, we've been successful here at USC," he says.

What Enfield and those around him do make perfectly clear is that he never wanted to have to consider coaching anywhere but USC. The job he'd accepted nine years ago without knowing all that much about the place had become home for he and his family.

"I knew Andy didn't want to leave here. I feel confident saying that," associate head coach Chris Capko says. "I think he's always come out publicly and said 'My preference is always to stay here.' But it is nice when people mention your name and I think that's just part of the business. ... Andy always kept me abreast of everything that was going on. I knew that he didn't want to leave."

For myriad reasons. One being the feeling he and his family had established true roots by this point, that his three kids had now grown up in Manhattan Beach. Another being what he describes as his extended family -- from his assistant coaches to others working in the program -- and knowing that his stability was their stability.

And also because he and his staff truly believe the best is still yet to come for USC basketball -- that what they've have built over nine years may only be the foundation of what they think this program can become.

"It still feels like, man, I can't believe we've been here this long," Capko says. "... To see where the program's at vs. where we were at, we've been through so many games together now we always bring up these old games. I remember when we played at Oregon this year, and he was like, 'Remember when we used to come here and we knew we didn't have a chance and you didn't feel good about the game?' And here we were now, we were 24-4 at that point. So yeah, we've been through a lot of games. To be here for the amount of time we've been here still feels like a blessing because it is a blessing. I almost have to pinch myself every now and then, just remind ourself that we've been here that long because it's gone by so fast."

Back in his office Monday, talking about both the flurry of coaching changes that happened around the sport over the last week and the contract extension that removes any doubt about his own immediate future, Enfield praises the USC administration multiple times, from athletic director Mike Bohn and associate ADs Brandon Sosna and Paul Perrier to university president Carol Folt, for the commitment to marketing the program and trying to build the crowds inside Galen Center, and of course, for the formal commitment of that new deal that provided what he wanted most -- security for he and his staff.

"Our intention was to stay here and keep elevating the program. I think the trajectory is going the right way," Enfield reiterates. "... Our goal initially was to try to build the program and sustain the success. Now that we can say we've done that as a coaching staff and as a program, the next step for me as a head coach is to try to determine that -- how long do I want to coach? If you look into the future, my family loves USC and Los Angeles, where we live, our staff. When you look at that as a head coach, it's more than just you personally as well as your immediate family. ...

"When you have opportunities to stay or leave, it's more than just a decision on what you want to do as an individual. I think when you take all of that into consideration our staff has always said we love it here and we believe in USC, we believe in the program and our players and the university, so we think this is a job we can compete for a national championship."