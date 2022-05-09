In-depth look at where USC's 2023 offensive recruiting class stands
USC presently has the No. 8-ranked 2023 recruiting class, driven largely by the top talent already committed on the offensive side of the ball.
It's no surprise that's where the impact of the Lincoln Riley hire would be felt the most.
With five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson (the No. 3 overall national prospect), highly-rated four-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch (No. 31) and Makai Lemon (No. 58) and a pair of four-star RBs from Texas in Quinten Joyner (No. 196) and A'Marion Peterson -- ranked the No. 9 and 13 RBs in the class, respectively -- the Trojans already have the bulk of their skill position needs addressed.
Of course, that's not the area that gives USC fans the most anxiety.
The Trojans didn't sign any offensive linemen in the 2022 class and are still without a commit at the position so far this cycle.
So where do things stand at that position and the Trojans' other offensive needs? Here's the latest ...
Remaining needs/top leads
QB: Set with Malachi Nelson
RB: Set with Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson
WR: The only question at this spot is whether this ends up as an excellent wide receiver haul or arguably the best in the country. The floor is already so high with Branch, who is one of the most exciting playmakers overall in this class, and Lemon. But USC has the potential to add more top-50 national prospects at the position.
The Trojans remain in contention for a pair of highly-coveted Florida prospects in five-star Brandon Inniss (No. 1 WR, No. 5 overall national prospect) and big 6-foot-4 four-star Hykeem Williams (No. 5 WR, No. 36 overall), but those are both going to be tough recruiting battles.
Inniss, of course, was committed to Riley at Oklahoma and many assumed USC was the logical favorite when he and his South Florida Express 7v7 team came out to Los Angeles this spring and visited USC. But it's always been more complicated than that with Inniss. The buzz is that the distance from home -- the entire opposite side of the country -- remains a sticking point for his family that would have to be smoothed out. Inniss is expected to return for an official visit this summer, which will be key in whether or not USC can close the deal and put this WR class over the top. Ohio State and Alabama are the major challengers, while Miami and LSU could be factors as well. This recruitment has a long way to go.
