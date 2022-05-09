In-depth look at where USC's 2023 offensive recruiting class stands

USC presently has the No. 8-ranked 2023 recruiting class, driven largely by the top talent already committed on the offensive side of the ball.

It's no surprise that's where the impact of the Lincoln Riley hire would be felt the most.

With five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson (the No. 3 overall national prospect), highly-rated four-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch (No. 31) and Makai Lemon (No. 58) and a pair of four-star RBs from Texas in Quinten Joyner (No. 196) and A'Marion Peterson -- ranked the No. 9 and 13 RBs in the class, respectively -- the Trojans already have the bulk of their skill position needs addressed.

Of course, that's not the area that gives USC fans the most anxiety.

The Trojans didn't sign any offensive linemen in the 2022 class and are still without a commit at the position so far this cycle.

So where do things stand at that position and the Trojans' other offensive needs? Here's the latest ...