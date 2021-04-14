TrojanSports - In-depth notes and analysis from USC's seventh spring practice

USC's seventh practice of the spring Tuesday showed a little more life for the offense, particularly in the closing red zone period where freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart had one of his best sequences of camp.

But ultimately the defense won the day yet again, punctuated by an interception from junior cornerback Chris Steele on a fade from QB Kedon Slovis intended for Drake London in the back corner of the end zone.

That capped a productive day all-around for Steele and the USC secondary.

We recap all the key moments and highlights, news and observations, etc., here in our in-depth breakdown of practice No. 7.