TrojanSports - In-depth notes, observations and takeaways from USC's 12th spring practice

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 19:26:16 -0500') }}

In-depth notes, observations and takeaways from USC's 12th spring practice

USC wrapped up its 12th practice of the spring Saturday, packing a number of big-play highlights, physical play, injuries, offensive line shuffling and in general a lot of high-energy moments into the session.

The play of the day came from junior wide receiver Drake London on a skying one-handed catch in the end zone on a lob from Kedon Slovis, who got rid of the ball quickly toward his favorite target as pass rushers closed in from both sides.

We break down all the big plays in details -- including nice moments for both freshman QBs Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart -- note the injuries we spotted, list all of the different offensive line alignments used and add our own commentary and thoughts on the day in our in-depth practice report over on Trojan Talk. See it here.

