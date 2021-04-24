TrojanSports - In-depth notes, observations and takeaways from USC's 12th spring practice

USC wrapped up its 12th practice of the spring Saturday, packing a number of big-play highlights, physical play, injuries, offensive line shuffling and in general a lot of high-energy moments into the session.

The play of the day came from junior wide receiver Drake London on a skying one-handed catch in the end zone on a lob from Kedon Slovis, who got rid of the ball quickly toward his favorite target as pass rushers closed in from both sides.