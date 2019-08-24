USC got a major boost to its 2020 recruiting efforts Saturday as 4-star Moorpark High School offensive tackle Jonah Monheim announced his commitment to the Trojans.

He's the first 4-star OL commit in this class for USC -- the fourth OL commit overall -- and just the third 4-star commitment in general for the program this cycle.

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and Moorpark football coach Ryan Huisenga offered their analysis and insight on Monheim's strengths and weaknesses and what this commitment means for the Trojans.

