News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 18:56:08 -0500') }} football Edit

In-depth scouting report on USC 4-star OL commit Jonah Monheim

Mzhyu1qeybtvtojl4ymt
USC landed a big commitment Saturday in 4-star Moorpark HS offensive tackle Jonah Monheim. (Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

USC got a major boost to its 2020 recruiting efforts Saturday as 4-star Moorpark High School offensive tackle Jonah Monheim announced his commitment to the Trojans.

He's the first 4-star OL commit in this class for USC -- the fourth OL commit overall -- and just the third 4-star commitment in general for the program this cycle.

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and Moorpark football coach Ryan Huisenga offered their analysis and insight on Monheim's strengths and weaknesses and what this commitment means for the Trojans.

RELATED: How USC rallied to beat Oklahoma for Jonah Monheim's commitment

(Continued below ...)

WANT TO KEEP READING? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL PRESEASON DEAL TO UNLOCK PREMIUM ACCESS:

Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!

New users start here (must use promo code "adidas"):

https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Registered accounts sign in and start here (must use promo code "adidas"):

https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.

Kd1vx9m8wltiw2wfjy7l
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}