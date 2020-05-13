Having just two regular contributors back from last season, plus a couple of younger players who will look to push for bigger roles, USC basketball coach Andy Enfield has had to address many needs and replenish a lot of depth this offseason.

The marquee addition, of course, is incoming 5-star freshman center Evan Mobley -- the No. 3 overall prospect in this recruiting class. But mostly, Enfield has restocked his roster through the transfer market.

On Monday, the Trojans landed their fifth transfer addition of the offseason as 6-foot-8 Rice guard Drew Peterson announced his commitment to USC.

Three of those newcomers are of the grad transfer variety -- guard Tahj Eaddy (Santa Clara), wing Isaiah White (Utah Valley) and forward Chevez Goodwin (Wofford) -- meaning they're immediately eligible. Meanwhile, Long Beach State transfer Joshua Morgan was just a freshman last year, while Peterson was a true sophomore last season for Rice.

That said, Peterson at least says he's still hoping to be eligible for the Trojans next season -- either through the NCAA passing a one-time transfer exception with immediate eligibility (which is being voted on later this month) or through filing for a traditional eligibility waiver.

He discussed that, his USC decision and the transfer process in general in an interview with TrojanSports.com.

"They were able to show me the facilities, the area, the apartments and that kind of stuff [through video], and with being to LA a few times, I knew LA is a really cool city, the area's really nice and I've got a couple friends that go to USC actually that have said limitless things about it," Peterson said. "Just kind of getting that sense about the community there and how the LA area is, I was able to make a comfortable decision adjusting from Houston to LA."