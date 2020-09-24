TrojanSports - Incredible limited-time promo offer for the return of USC football

With USC and the Pac-12 officially back on track for a fall football season, which was reported Thursday afternoon, TrojanSports.com is offering a pair of incredible limited-time promo deals for new subscribers.

If you aren't subscribed to TrojanSports.com, NOW is the time. In addition to the most in-depth and thorough coverage leading up to and through USC's football season, we'll be on the road most of October tracking down important recruiting updates as the Trojans look to close out a potential top 5 national recruiting class.

So choose the promo that works best for you and join our community, with full premium access to our exclusive team and recruiting coverage, features, podcasts and our subscriber-only Trojan Talk message board.

But act fast as both deals are set to expire after Sept. 28.