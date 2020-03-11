**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said he started hurting in September, but he played through the pain. The initial thought was that he had a groin injury of some sort, but he'd end up visiting with a specialist in Philadelphia after the season to learn he in fact had a sports hernia.

After undergoing surgery to repair it about two weeks ago, it sounds like St. Brown is likely to miss all of spring practice. He said he was given a six-week recovery timetable, leaving four more weeks, but this coaching staff has traditionally tread very cautiously with injuries -- as will become clear the further down the injury list we go.

"It's been hurting all year, since September, and I just played through it throughout the whole season. And then after the season I just took a break and then found out what I had," St. Brown said after watching the Trojans first spring practice Wednesday.

"It was pretty painful at times. I would take Naproxen to get through games sometimes, but some practices I wouldn't practice because it would be too painful. But I got through it."

St. Brown didn't just get through it -- he ranked second on the team with 77 catches for 1,042 yards and 6 touchdowns (plus a rushing TD).

"He really did a great job last season fighting through some pain," Trojans coach Clay Helton said. "Diagnosed it after the season and really gave him the opportunity to get that fixed. It does take a couple months to get over, so we wanted to get that out of the way and we thought it was important to do it now. It really was something that went undetected. [We thought he] had a groin [injury] … kind of hidden, and then we went to a specialist to be able to see what was going on. ... We went to the best specialist that we felt could help, and he's feeling a lot better. It's good to get it out of the way now."

St. Brown was far from the only notable Trojans starter who will be sidelined for spring practice. Here's the rundown: