As is tradition, TrojanSports.com goes deep inside the weekly PFF grades, snap counts and advanced statistics to add perspective on USC's performance Saturday.

We start here with the offensive breakdown from the Trojans' 28-27 win over Arizona State.

As we'll explain more in-depth, the PFF data provides a nice general framework of evaluation, but there are always some individual grades that don't seem to match the eye test. Most valuable are the snap counts and advanced metrics their analysts compile while evaluating every player on every snap of the game.

With regard to the grading scale, any grade in the 80s is well above average, grades in the 90s are elite and rare, grades in the 70s reflect a solid overall game and downward from there.