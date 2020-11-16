 TrojanSports - Inside the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats for USC's offense
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 17:43:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats for USC's offense

Markese Stepp breaks free down the left sideline for a 49-yard run Saturday at Arizona.
Markese Stepp breaks free down the left sideline for a 49-yard run Saturday at Arizona. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

For the second week in a row fans grumbled about the USC offense while the unit ended up with impressive final stats, posting 498 yards in a 34-30 win at Arizona.

It wasn't always pretty -- sometimes it was downright ugly with repeated red zone struggles again costing the Trojans plenty of possible points -- but when it mattered most USC was at its best, reeling off two long touchdown drives in the final 8 minutes to pull off the victory.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 30 of 43 passes for 325 yards, 1 TD and 0 INTs, Markese Stepp rushed for 82 yards and a TD on 6.8 yards per carry, Stephen Carr reeled off 81 yards and a TD on 7.4 YPC and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 7 catches for 113 yards.

But as always, we look beyond the stats and go deep inside the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced metrics to learn more about the Trojans' offensive performance.

As a reminder of the PFF grading scale, grades in the 90s are elite and rare, grades in the 80s are all-conference level, grades in the 70s become the line between average or a little above or below and so on.

PFF's top 10 graded USC offensive players vs. Arizona
Player Offensive snaps Overall grade

1. LT Alijah Vera-Tucker

81

90.7

2. RB Markese Stepp

16

75.8

3. RB Stephen Carr

28

74.1

4. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

76

72.2

T5. QB Kedon Slovis

81

69.6

T5. WR Tyler Vaughns

68

69.6

7. RB Vavae Malepeai

30

68.2

8. LG Andrew Vorhees

81

66.8

9. RT Jalen McKenzie

81

65.4

10. WR Drake London

64

57.1
