TrojanSports - Inside the PFF numbers for USC's offensive performance last weekend

Clay Helton mentioned that he had told junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown not to worry about the lack of touchdowns through USC's first three games -- that the scores would come if he kept doing what he'd been doing all season.

And sure enough, St. Brown tallied a season's worth of TDs in the first quarter alone Sunday vs. Washington State, scoring four times while showcasing the versatility of his talents.

One was a simple quick slant, two showed off his sure hands and ability to beat defensive backs with minimal separation and the other came on a quick pitch as he motioned right to left before the snap and raced around the edge into the end zone.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was asked if he ever makes it a point to get certain guys more involved, such as St. Brown in this case.

"That's kind of the beauty of what we do. I think you can look at last year as an example of that -- early on, I can remember after the first game, after Fresno last year, Amon-Ra was frustrated because the ball didn't find him much. We tried to say, 'The ball's going to find people' and at the end of the season he looks up and has over 1,000 yards receiving last year. I think that's just kind of the way the offense works," Harrell said. "You can look at, Gary [Bryant] obviously had a big game last week, and after a lot of good practices, [we felt] we've got to find ways to get him on the field and the ball's going to find him and that's what happened. You can also look at Amon-Ra last week, who had had a big year, but hadn't got in the end zone yet and then has four in the first quarter.

"Obviously the little quick pitch to him on the goal line was game-planned to just get him a touch there, but everything else was just, hey, the ball's finding the open receiver and it happened to find Amon-Ra four times for a touchdown. And that's kind of what we try to preach to these guys is just, hey, be patient, trust the process and we're going to get you on the field and then the ball's going to find you when the balls find you."

St. Brown leads the Trojans with 26 catches for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns in four games. Those per-game rates of 6.5 catches, 82.8 receiving yards and 1 TD are all career bests. (He averaged 5.9 catches and 80.2 receiving yards per game last season).

St. Brown was one of the players fans worried might opt out of this season, like NFL-bound defensive tackle Jay Tufele did, but in talking to him that never seemed to be a serious threat. St. Brown was locked in on proving he could be an effective outside receiver (he got a ton of work back in the slot this past game and has moved around all season) while in general looking to boost his draft stock.

From Harrell's perspective, he said he's seen St. Brown more locked in than ever before this year.

"I think that Amon-Ra has a really, really unique mindset and he's one of the more competitive guys I've ever been around, and I think that entering this year, like I said, it's not like last year he didn't have some killer mindset, but this year it's like gone to a new level, to be honest with you," Harrell said. "Just the way he approaches practice he goes as hard as he can go. We tell him to jog through and he's probably running the route full speed and that's just kind of his mindset and it's been his mentality this year -- 'This is a year I have something to prove.'

"He's obviously played at a lot of different spots, like we talked about. We motioned him in the backfield a couple times, he's played on the outside, he's played in the slot. I think by doing that he's able to bring value and show how versatile he really is. [Michael] Pittman kind of had that mentality last year. I think a lot of guys when they think this could be their last year in college football, the mindset -- even though both those guys probably had elite mindsets before their final year -- it just goes to a new level. ... If this is his last season, he knew that every day counts because you're competing not only with the guys in your program, but you're competing with everybody in the country when you start getting into the NFL draft and stuff. I think that's where you've seen the biggest difference in Amon-Ra -- it's kind of like that leadership role, he's not scared to speak up because he knows if this is it I want this to be a special one for me."

Meanwhile, we take our weekly deep dive into the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats from USC's offensive performance last weekend.