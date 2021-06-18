While most schools closed the book on their 2021 recruiting class back in February, a few are still working hard to land the remaining headliner of that class, as five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau held firm on being able to take his official visits this summer before making any decision.

Tuimoloau, ranked the No. 2 strongside DE and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2021 class, started the month with a visit to hometown Washington and continued with his USC official visit this past Monday through Wednesday. He's now off to Ohio State and will then close the month with visits to Oregon and Alabama before making his long-awaited decision.

So how did things go at USC?

Tuimoloau rarely does any interviews and he's quiet on social media as well, so his has been a tough recruitment to read throughout.

But he had a large family contingent join him for the USC visit, and one of his uncles Kenny Aukuso shared some insights into the visit with TrojanSports.com.

