Redshirt freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart had started to lose ground in USC's cornerback rotation in recent weeks, but he delivered his biggest play of the season Saturday.

While it's obscured now by the eventual 52-35 win over UCLA, the Trojans actually got off to a slow start in the rivalry showdown due to a series of special teams snafus.

The Bruins already led 7-3 when Amon-Ra St. Brown muffed a punt return, turning it back over to the visitors at the USC 33.

But three plays later, Taylor-Stuart delivered a jolt of momentum the other way by picking off UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the Trojans would respond with a scoring drive as the teams traded the lead early.

It was the first interception for Taylor-Stuart at USC, and it was a timely one.

"It really didn't even feel real, to be honest," he said. "I'm like, dang, did this happen? Everybody's screaming, like, oh shoot, I guess I did pick it."

Taylor-Stuart made a nice read on the play to come off his man and drop back into Thompson-Robinson's passing lane toward a different receiving cutting across the field.