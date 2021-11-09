Isaiah Mobley steps into the spotlight as USC focal point this season

When USC takes the court Tuesday night for the opening game of this basketball season, the Trojans will be Isaiah Mobley's team.

There's no projected NBA lottery pick next to him this time around, like there was with Onyeka Okongwu two years ago and his younger brother Evan Mobley last year. He is no longer a complementary option in the offense or part of a supporting cast whose contributions can ebb and flow throughout the season.

No, if this USC team is going to get back to the NCAA tournament and try to make another run in March, it's hard to see that happening without Mobley prominently involved every step of the way.

Which underscores just how pivotal his summer decision to hold off on the NBA was for the Trojans -- and it wasn't an easy one.

"I know Coach Enfield was anxious to know what we were going to do," Eric Mobley, USC's assistant coach and the junior forward's father, says with a smile.

To some degree, so was Mobley himself for that matter.

With his younger brother Evan cemented as one of the top picks in the draft -- he'd go No. 3 to the Cleveland Cavaliers -- Isaiah decided to test the NBA waters as well and go through the pre-draft combine and evaluation period.

Players had until July 7 to withdraw their name from the draft and return to college and it took Mobley and his family right down to the wire to settle on a final decision.

"It was pretty tough. He wanted to be in there with his brother as well as Big O, but I think the best [opportunity] for him in terms of family and for him individually was to come back to 'SC, prove himself and get better," Eric Mobley says.

So how close did he come to not returning?

"Really close," Eric Mobley continues. "... We knew he could have got a position in the NBA, we know he's going to play there. He also is a business major and he wanted to get his college degree and later on in the future he wants to be a coach, so we had to factor those in. There's no rush."

Mobley, who put himself on the draft radar while playing a starring role in USC's run to the Elite Eight, worked out for NBA teams and made a strong impression during the scrimmages at the NBA combine in Chicago. He collected all the feedback he could get and weighed his options.

"I worked out with some teams, we liked their info, it was still all positive, but it just wasn't enough for me to make my decision to move on, and I'm excited to be back here to try to make another run and keep building my resume," he said after practice on Friday. "[They projected me] anywhere from the second-round to two-way [contract] to the G League. It was a big range. It wasn't as precise as we wanted to hear, and obviously it was early, kind of far from the draft so the teams could only tell us so much. No knock to them or anything, that's just what it was, so based on that info I just decided to come back."