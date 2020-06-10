**We're offering two promo deals for new subscribers. Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal . Or, for new annual subscribers, pay just $49.99 the first year (half off) and get a $49.50 coupon for USC apparel at the Rivals Fan Shop. Use code Annual2020 and follow this link for that promo .**

USC wasted no time making it official, announcing Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. PT that it was formally ending its NCAA-mandated 10-year disassociation for former star Reggie Bush.

The school announced that university president Carol Folt said Bush an official letter Wednesday, stating: “I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni.”

USC also passed along statements from athletic director Mike Bohn and Bush.

“When I was hired to represent the Trojan Family as the director of athletics, I committed to listening and learning before leading. Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere," Bohn said. "I’ve enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I’m pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I’m confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes.”

Said Bush: “I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!”

TrojanSports.com broke the news in October that a rule change adopted by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions in 2017 reduced any disassociation to 10 years, and for Bush, Wednesday marked 10 long years.

The penalties -- which also included a two-year postseason ban for USC, 14 vacated victories (including the 2004 BCS national championship, though the Trojans are still recognized as the AP national champions from that year), the loss of 30 scholarships and Bush returning his Heisman Trophy -- were the result of an investigation that concluded Bush and his family had received impermissible benefits through a sports agency, including cash, travel expenses, and a home in the San Diego area where Bush's parents lived rent-free for more than a year.

The severe penalties both to the Trojans and one of the most celebrated stars in program history have long been a point of anger, frustration and confusion for fans, as the investigation did not conclude that USC had provided any of the identified improper benefits.

Nonetheless, USC is now free to associate with and promote one of the most popular players in program history with no limitations.