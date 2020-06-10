It's official -- USC welcomes back Reggie Bush, ends 10-year disassociation
USC wasted no time making it official, announcing Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. PT that it was formally ending its NCAA-mandated 10-year disassociation for former star Reggie Bush.
The school announced that university president Carol Folt said Bush an official letter Wednesday, stating: “I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni.”
USC also passed along statements from athletic director Mike Bohn and Bush.
“When I was hired to represent the Trojan Family as the director of athletics, I committed to listening and learning before leading. Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere," Bohn said. "I’ve enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I’m pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I’m confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes.”
Said Bush: “I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!”
TrojanSports.com broke the news in October that a rule change adopted by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions in 2017 reduced any disassociation to 10 years, and for Bush, Wednesday marked 10 long years.
The penalties -- which also included a two-year postseason ban for USC, 14 vacated victories (including the 2004 BCS national championship, though the Trojans are still recognized as the AP national champions from that year), the loss of 30 scholarships and Bush returning his Heisman Trophy -- were the result of an investigation that concluded Bush and his family had received impermissible benefits through a sports agency, including cash, travel expenses, and a home in the San Diego area where Bush's parents lived rent-free for more than a year.
The severe penalties both to the Trojans and one of the most celebrated stars in program history have long been a point of anger, frustration and confusion for fans, as the investigation did not conclude that USC had provided any of the identified improper benefits.
Nonetheless, USC is now free to associate with and promote one of the most popular players in program history with no limitations.
Today is a milestone for us, celebrating one of the all-time greats in the history of our game. Reggie, you have impacted the lives of so many who got to witness you play and have inspired generations after with all that you have accomplished. Welcome home @ReggieBush! #FightOn https://t.co/e61txb2uxo— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) June 10, 2020
Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in his USC career, caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 scores, and returned 67 kickoffs for 1,523 yards with a TD and 44 punts for 559 yards with 3 TDs -- during which time the program claimed two national championships -- before being selected No. 2 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. He had 11 100-yard rushing games in his career and averaged an NCAA record 7.3 career rushing yards per carry.
During the 2005 season that earned him the Heisman Trophy (at the time), Bush rushed for 1,740 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns, caught 37 passes for 478 yards and 2 TDs and added a punt return TD.
Bush didn't just become one of the most popular players in all of college football -- he remains one for many of this generation's football recruits, who routinely mention him as a reason they're interested in USC and note that they still watch his highlights.
Bush was allowed to be on the field at the Coliseum for the Trojans' home game against Utah this past fall because it was in a working capacity in his role with FOX Sports. Fans chanted his name, and USC running back Markese Stepp gave him a quick embrace in the back of the end zone after scoring a touchdown, drawing a penalty flag for the exchange.
Now that Bush is officially back, it would make sense that USC move forward with plans to officially retire his No. 5, which has not been worn since he left.
The conclusion of Bush’s USC disassociation does not affect the Trojans’ 14 wins and 1 loss in 2004 and 2005 that were vacated by NCAA mandate, nor Bush’s vacated stats in those games. The status of Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy that he forfeited back to the Heisman Trophy Trust in 2010 remains unchanged at this time.
Bohn is scheduled to speak to reporters at 3 p.m. PT today to discuss the news.
I am thrilled to welcome @ReggieBush, one of the most iconic @USC_FB players, back to the Trojan Family! #FightOnhttps://t.co/aNWPAX4sod— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) June 10, 2020
O.J. Mayo's disassociation also ends
Former Trojan men’s basketball player O.J. Mayo’s 10-year disassociation from USC also ended today.
Mayo played his 2008 freshman season with USC, averaging 20.7 points and earning All-Pac-10 first team honors. He then entered the NBA Draft, where he was the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 13.8 points over eight seasons with the Grizzlies (2009-12, making the 2009 NBA All-Rookie first team), Dallas Mavericks (2013) and Milwaukee Bucks (2014-16) before playing in Puerto Rico, Taiwan and now China.
Welcome back, O.J. Mayo!— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 10, 2020
The highest drafted player in program history has officially been reinstated. pic.twitter.com/kMIcIYWYXJ