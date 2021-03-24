TrojanSports - Jay Tufele eager to show NFL scouts the work he put in during opt-out year

First, Jay Tufele has no regrets about opting out of the 2020 USC football season. It wasn't a decision made with NFL draft stock or really any football-related motivations in mind -- it was much bigger than that.

"It was more things that happened that was out of my control in terms of my family -- COVID really affected my whole family and my sister especially. She ended up being in the ER basically on her bed, and everyone around me I was able to speak to them and they really were counseling me the right way in terms of having this opportunity and also just believing in myself and knowing what I'm able to do," Tufele said Monday in a Zoom call with reporters.

"And knowing that I'm going to do it to the best of my ability, and I'm going to show everybody that I'm able to be a pro and come out and show what I can do. Throughout this process has just really taught me to believe in yourself and no matter what just work hard and in the end it will come and it will show."

The USC defensive tackle's older sister, Noreen Tufele, was in an intensive care unit on a ventilator in August battling COVID-19, which had also impacted other members of his family. He's spoken before about how grave the situation seemed at times.

Speaking Monday, Tufele offered a positive update on his sister's health.

"She's alive and that's all we can ask for. She's someone that I really hold dear to my heart, and the fact that she's breathing and she's able to watch my pro day on the TV and see it, that means more than the world because there was a point that I didn't know if she would even see this day," he said. "She's doing very well and she's going to keep on getting better."

Tufele will be back competing at USC again Wednesday as representatives from all 32 NFL teams are expected on campus for the Trojans pro day.

Because there is no NFL Scouting Combine this year due to COVID concerns, scouts are depending on these pro days to evaluate and test draft prospects.

In Tufele's case, it's an especially important showcase after he sat out the 2020 season.

"Every event, I'm doing everything, and I want to show that I left for a year and I'm stronger and I'm faster and I'm basically a new person in everything that I do," Tufele said. "I just want to show people that I wasn't just sitting on my butt for a year -- I actually was putting in the work, more work than a lot of people could expect, and that's just a testament to who I am."