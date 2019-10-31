Join our live chat with USC football analyst and former QB Max Browne
Every Thursday night, former USC quarterback and now Trojans analyst Max Browne hops on the Trojan Talk message board to answer your questions about the team, the matchup or anything else.
With USC (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) facing a pivotal conference clash with No. 7/8-ranked Oregon (7-1, 5-0) on Saturday in the Coliseum, get high-level matchup breakdown straight from our resident Trojans analyst.
Browne will take your questions from 9-10 p.m. PT (Thursday night).
