Join our live and always lively in-game discussion on the Trojan Talk message board, including commentary from the TrojanSports.com staff throughout USC's game with Arizona tonight.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION HERE**

Not subscribed?Take advantage of our FREE TRIAL until Dec. 7 to get full premium access to more stories like this and all of our exclusive content as we cover USC football and recruiting from all angles. Use promo code "FreeUSC" at sign-up.

--> New users follow this link to activate the free trial

--> Past subscribers sign in and start here

