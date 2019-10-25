Join our live in-game discussion for USC's Pac-12 clash with Colorado in Boulder, Colo., with live reporting from Folsom Field.

The Trojans (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) are looking to handle business against the Buffaloes (3-4, 1-3), which have one of the worst defenses in the country.

Check our live game thread for the latest injury updates live from pregame and join the conversation!

**LIVE IN-GAME DISCUSSION**