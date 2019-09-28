SEATTLE -- TrojanSports.com is live for No. 21 USC's pivotal road game at No. 17 Washington.

If the Trojans (3-1) can pull off a second-straight win over a ranked conference opponent with third-string QB Matt Fink at the helm of the offense, they'll be positioned as the clear favorites in the Pac-12 South.

But in addition to being without QB Kedon Slovis, USC is also without its top safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion/shoulder) and cornerback Olaijah Griffin (back) for this game.

If the Trojans can't overcome those setbacks against Washington (3-1), they'll again squander another shot at momentum after that big win over then-No. 10 Utah last week, sending the program into the bye week and upcoming road test at Notre Dame with the same old questions and narrative.

We'll have live and lively commentary with our Trojan Talk community throughout the game. Join in the discussion!

