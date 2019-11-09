USC may be out of the Pac-12 race barring an unexpected setback by Utah the rest of the way, but the Trojans are looking to close strong nonetheless and at least avoid a repeat of their 2018 finish.

The Trojans (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) head into the final quarter of the season with a road game at Arizona State (5-3, 2-3).

All indications are that Sun Devils QB Jayden Daniels (knee) is not going to play, meaning Arizona State will turn to fellow freshman Joey Yellen.

For USC, running backs Stephen Carr (hamstring) and Vavae Malepeai (knee) were both in uniform and warming up to some surprise, but they don't appear to be active for the game.

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is not dressed for the game, indicating he had a setback after playing last week, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also not dressed. Tuipulotu missed practiced earlier this week, but defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a indicated at the time that it was just a maintenance day and that he'd be fine. Instead, Brandon Pili will take his first-team spot.

Join our live in-game discussion for commentary from the staff on site in Tempe, Ariz., and with our active subscriber community.

