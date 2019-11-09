Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, playing close to his hometown of Scottsdale, started out 15-of-17 passing for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first quarter alone, including a beautiful 95-yard touchdown pass that whistled through a tight window to Amon-Ra St. Brown down the middle. Those are real stats. In fact, according to ESPN, it was the most passing yards in any quarter by a college QB in at least 15 years.

But, again, as has often been the case for these Trojans, it wasn't clean or comfortable -- even when it looked like it might play out that way early.

With the win, the Trojans (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12) became bowl eligible and surpassed last season's 5-7 finish.

That said, style points don't really matter at this point as USC is simply trying to avoid a repeat of its 2018 late-season collapse and maximize what it can from these final games (while, sure, hoping that Utah trips up along the way and opens the door in the Pac-12 South).

And yet, the Trojans overcame it all this time, holding on for a 31-26 win over the Sun Devils on a game-sealing interception by defensive end Christian Rector in the final minute.

TEMPE, Ariz. -- So much about USC's game at Arizona State on Saturday reinforced the unfortunate themes of this tumultuous season.

USC was up 28-7 at that point (even while giving up a 97-yard kickoff return to set up that first Sun Devils score.). The Trojans were cruising. The response from that crushing loss to Oregon last week was impressive. Everything was ...

Well, then it turned, as it so often does.

Arizona State freshman QB Joey Yellen, seeing his first real action in place of injured fellow freshman Jayden Daniels, hit Frank Darby for a 62-yard touchdown pass to beat cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart midway through the second quarter.

Slovis threw an interception on an overthrow deep downfield to Michael Pittman, but Pittman tackled the defender Evan Fields at the 2 and USC soon got it back when Talanoa Hufanga forced a fumble on ASU running back Eno Benjamin.

All was still relatively OK at that point as the visitors took a 28-13 lead into halftime, but there would be late drama because of course there would be for this team..

Arizona State started the second half with a 7-play, 57-yard touchdown drive (aided by a 15-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Olaijah Griffin) to make it 28-20.

Slovis would be forced out of the game midway through the third quarter with a lower leg injury, forcing third-string QB Matt Fink into the game to finish off an eventual field goal drive -- thanks to an incredible catch by wide receiver Drake London to rip the ball away from a defender and set up Chase McGrath's 41-yard kick to make it 31-20.



But the Trojans were just hanging on at that point.

Running back Kenan Christon fumbled early in the fourth quarter while taking a hit from a second defender while already being pulled down. Arizona State took over at the USC 37, and while it couldn't move the ball at all that time, neither could the Trojans on their ensuing possession.

Getting prime field position again at the USC 40, this time Arizona State did find the end zone -- with a little help. Hufanga looked to have a pivotal interception, but Jay Tufele was flagged for roughing the passer after landing on top of Yellen following the release of the throw.

Yellen eventually found Darby for a 15-yard touchdown that made it 31-26 after a failed two-point conversion.

And after the teams traded three punts (with a Slovis returning to the game, Arizona State took its final possession in the closing minutes to the USC 26 before Rector batted a pass at the line and dove for the game-sealing interception. The play without review to the dismay of ASU fans and it was over.

Nothing comes easy for this team — it sure didn’t Saturday — but a win is a win at this point.

Slovis finished 29 of 39 for 432 yards, 4 TDs and 1 interception, while Kenan Christon had 62 rushing yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown set a career record for receiving yards with 173 on 8 receptions, along with a touchdown. Michael Pittman Jr. led USC in catches, with 13 for 146 yards. The Trojans gave up only 47 yards on the ground, although they allowed 292 pass yards and 4 touchdowns through the air to ASU's freshman QB. The Trojans also had 11 penalties for 93 yards.





