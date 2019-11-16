News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 21:26:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Join the live in-game discussion for USC-Cal

USC and Cal kickoff at 8 p.m. PT from Berkeley, Calif.
USC and Cal kickoff at 8 p.m. PT from Berkeley, Calif.
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
Staff

Join the live -- and lively -- in-game discussion on the Trojan Talk message board throughout USC's game at Cal on Saturday night.

The Trojans (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12) are looking to continue pushing for an opposite finish their their 2018 late-season free fall, while the Golden Bears (5-4, 2-4) are still trying to get bowl eligible with starting quarterback Chase Garbers returning from injury.

Follow along with the in-game commentary from the TrojanSports.com staff live in Berkeley and with our community of subscribers.

**JOIN THE DISCUSSION HERE**

Not subscribed? We have two new promos ongoing. Take HALF OFF the first year of a new annual subscription (just $49.50!), or get $75 in FREE ADIDAS GEAR along with a discounted subscription. Choose the option that is best for you! Details and sign-up links here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}