Jordan Addison tells ESPN why he made the move to USC

New USC wide receiver Jordan Addison gave his first interview since transferring over from Pitt, talking to ESPN's Paolo Uggetti while at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in Santa Monica on Saturday.

"I was looking for a great coach and a good football opportunity," Addison said. "I'm still figuring myself out and what I want to do and I feel like I have a great opportunity to do that where I'm at now. ...

"A lot of people think like, you won a Biletnikoff, so how much can you get better. But they showed me that I got a lot of improvements to do within my game, how I need to get better and how to maximize my game."

Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore for Pitt last season while winning the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, but his QB Kenny Pickett was taken in the first round of the NFL draft last month, his offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left for Nebraska and his WRs coach Brennan Marion left for Texas.

Addison is already moved onto campus at USC and taking summer classes.

He is now part of a loaded Trojans wide receiver corps that also features Oklahoma transfer Mario Williams (a five-star prospect and the No. 2 WR, No. 16 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class), returning third-year WR Gary Bryant Jr. (44 catches, 579 yards and 7 TDs last season), Colorado transfer Brenden Rice, Washington transfer Terrell Bynum, talented redshirt junior Kyle Ford, second-year WRs Kyron Ware-Hudson (a spring standout) and Michael Jackson III, redshirt junior Tahj Washington, top-100 freshman CJ Williams, and veteran John Jackson III.

