Jovantae Barnes discusses impact of USC hiring Tashard Choice as RBs coach
The biggest question four-star running back Jovantae Barnes had regarding USC, as the Trojans have made a late push to rally in his recruitment since Lincoln Riley was hired, was wanting to know wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news