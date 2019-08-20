USC's preseason quarterback competition ended as it began -- it remains sophomore JT Daniels' job to lose.

And head coach Clay Helton indicated the second-year starter would not be on a short leash in that regard.

"I've said this a billion times, you get away from the quarterback position because you either get hurt or there's a lack of production. I don't like people looking over their shoulder. I like them to be able to play," Helton said in revealing the decision after practice Tuesday. "We've had 30 practices to be able to look at this, and obviously if a quarterback gets hurt the next one goes in or if there's a lack of production over time another quarterback's going to go in."

The more surprising announcement was that true freshman Kedon Slovis was named the backup, followed by veterans Matt Fink and Jack Sears.

Not surprising because of how he played. Slovis indeed looked like the Trojans' second-best quarterback this month -- and in the spring, for that matter -- but there was uncertainty as to whether the coaching staff would officially recognize that or show deference to the older QBs.

Instead, the depth chart reflects the conclusion most observers would have made this preseason, with the third and fourth spots really a toss up.

"We went and said that it wasn't going to be about age or where you're from. It was going to be about who was the most productive. We were very surprised with Kedon coming out of the spring, very impressed. We went through this camp, another 15 practices just to see it wasn't just spring and he did it again."

Helton did not reveal any other depth chart decisions Tuesday, and practice was closed to reporters. Daniels and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be made available for interviews Wednesday.

Again, the decision to name Daniels the starter came as no surprise. He had more than twice as many pass attempts (27) in the second scrimmage Saturday than any other QB. Slovis had 13 attempts while Fink and Sears had 12 each.

Daniels started 11 of USC's 12 games as a true freshman, missing the loss to Arizona State while recovering from a concussion. The heralded 5-star prospect from nearby Mater Dei High School had an up-and-down debut season while completing 59.5 of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

"For us, it was just the consistency that he had over 30 practices. He was consistent day in and day out in doing his assignments and making the plays and moving the team," Helton said of Daniels. "We came into the process and said it's not going to be about age or who's been on the field. It's going to be about how people play and how people compete on a day-to-day basis and execute the offense and how they do it consistently. And JT did that.

"The competition was fierce, and there were guys that had brilliant days. … To see JT do what he did was very impressive, and we're very fortunate to have the others here. Because you know how it is, you're one play away from having to go to the next guy."

