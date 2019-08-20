JT Daniels named USC starting QB, freshman Kedon Slovis earns No. 2 spot
USC's preseason quarterback competition ended as it began -- it remains sophomore JT Daniels' job to lose.
And head coach Clay Helton indicated the second-year starter would not be on a short leash in that regard.
"I've said this a billion times, you get away from the quarterback position because you either get hurt or there's a lack of production. I don't like people looking over their shoulder. I like them to be able to play," Helton said in revealing the decision after practice Tuesday. "We've had 30 practices to be able to look at this, and obviously if a quarterback gets hurt the next one goes in or if there's a lack of production over time another quarterback's going to go in."
The more surprising announcement was that true freshman Kedon Slovis was named the backup, followed by veterans Matt Fink and Jack Sears.
Not surprising because of how he played. Slovis indeed looked like the Trojans' second-best quarterback this month -- and in the spring, for that matter -- but there was uncertainty as to whether the coaching staff would officially recognize that or show deference to the older QBs.
Instead, the depth chart reflects the conclusion most observers would have made this preseason, with the third and fourth spots really a toss up.
"We went and said that it wasn't going to be about age or where you're from. It was going to be about who was the most productive. We were very surprised with Kedon coming out of the spring, very impressed. We went through this camp, another 15 practices just to see it wasn't just spring and he did it again."
Helton did not reveal any other depth chart decisions Tuesday, and practice was closed to reporters. Daniels and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be made available for interviews Wednesday.
Again, the decision to name Daniels the starter came as no surprise. He had more than twice as many pass attempts (27) in the second scrimmage Saturday than any other QB. Slovis had 13 attempts while Fink and Sears had 12 each.
Daniels started 11 of USC's 12 games as a true freshman, missing the loss to Arizona State while recovering from a concussion. The heralded 5-star prospect from nearby Mater Dei High School had an up-and-down debut season while completing 59.5 of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
"For us, it was just the consistency that he had over 30 practices. He was consistent day in and day out in doing his assignments and making the plays and moving the team," Helton said of Daniels. "We came into the process and said it's not going to be about age or who's been on the field. It's going to be about how people play and how people compete on a day-to-day basis and execute the offense and how they do it consistently. And JT did that.
"The competition was fierce, and there were guys that had brilliant days. … To see JT do what he did was very impressive, and we're very fortunate to have the others here. Because you know how it is, you're one play away from having to go to the next guy."
Fink was named the backup last season but injured his ribs while taking over for Daniels in that loss at Utah after the starter was knocked from the game. So Sears drew the start the next week against Arizona State and completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in 38-35 loss.
But his proclivity for tucking the ball and running did not seem to mesh with Harrell's priorities at the position. Harrell said in the spring that he didn't necessarily want his QBs to run much and preferred they get rid of the ball quickly to an open target.
Harrell praised Slovis as having a "special" arm so it was no secret the true freshman from Scottsdale, Ariz., had impressed him. Overlooked as a 3-star prospect, Slovis showed in the spring that he belonged and started camp as strong as anyone before having some ups and downs the last week and a half.
"We've had 30 practices, both 15 in spring and 15 in camp and we feel confident where we are right now and feel we needed to move forward and allow more reps for the guys that are going to be in the 1-2 position," Helton said. "... All four men, I've never been in this situation - I said that Saturday -- to have that four quality quarterbacks on one team is very rare."
Fink is a redshirt junior who spent a couple months in the NCAA transfer portal after spring practice. Sears is a redshirt sophomore.
"Obviously they're competitors and there was disappointment, but they handled it so first class and class act," Helton said. "Like I told them, I don't have a crystal ball, you don't know what's going to happen in the future, what you have to continue to do is progress as a quarterback, continue to get better and get ready for your next opportunity whenever that may be."
Helton said he and Harrell were in lockstep on the 1-4 decisions when they met Monday to discuss the decision.
"We were right on the same page, not only myself, Graham and the offensive staff. We were all on the same page," Helton said.
While neither the quarterbacks nor Harrell were available for comment Tuesday, a couple of USC wide receivers
"The biggest difference with him in this offense, I feel like it really shows his arm capabilities. It shows his touch, it shows his ability to scan defenses," senior wideout Michael Pittman said.
Said redshirt junior Velus Jones: "His quickness and his awareness and stuff like that, he sees the field way faster since it's a fast-paced offense. His awareness is all the way up and he gets the ball out a lot faster now. That's really exciting to see."
Helton, meanwhile, noted that Daniels accepted that the coaching staff wanted to make this a competition even though he was the blue-chip prospect who came in and immediately started throughout his freshman season.
"I really like his humbleness and his businesslike attitude. It was kind of a shut-up-and-work attitude and not take anything for granted," Helton said. "He knew he had three really talented guys right there competing with him, and he never took it for granted that 'I've had success in the past in this game, but rather I need to raise my game to earn and fight for this job.' That's where I've seen his maturity grow. He did a wonderful job, I think, in the system from his accuracy, his decision-making, getting the ball out on rhythm and just being consistent every day."