For three quarters, this was ugly. Really ugly.

USC was clinging to a 5-point lead over significant underdog UNLV while sputtering on offense and starting to splinter on defense.

Much ballyhooed freshman quarterback JT Daniels and most of the Trojans' wide receivers not named Amon-Ra St. Brown had looked out of sync. The offensive line needed only a couple series to get the fans grumbling again.

And after a strong start, the defense started to get gashed on the ground. UNLV had already piled up 242 rushing yards through those first three quarters, which was more than USC had allowed in all but two full games last season.

Then the fourth quarter started, and Daniels again was slinging the ball liked he did a few weeks ago here at the Coliseum in the Trojans' first scrimmage -- the day he all but solidified the starting job in the eyes of many. He again looked like the freshman phenom who could change a game at any moment.

Which is exactly what he did on the way to an eventually lopsided 43-21 season-opening win over the Rebels.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Daniels stepped up in the pocket and unfurled one of those seemingly effortless spirals downfield, hitting St. Brown right in stride for a 43-yard touchdown strike.

The former high school teammates clearly have a heightened chemistry, which was on display again Saturday in the Coliseum. As Daniels struggled to connect with Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman Jr., there was St. Brown, racking up catches like a steady veteran.

But the USC offense didn't fully come to life until that touchdown connection from Daniels to St. Brown. That pushed the Trojans' lead to 26-14 and created some long-awaited momentum.

After a quick three-and-out forced by the USC defense, Daniels shook off a second-down sack (and had a fumble overturned by review) and then did it again. This time his strike down the seam glided right into the arms of redshirt sophomore Trevon Sidney for a 41-yard gain down the UNLV 15-yard line. Aca'cedric Ware finished from there for a 15-yard touchdown run and a 32-14 lead.

Just like that, three ugly quarters turned into a comfortable fourth-quarter lead.

Daniels later lofted a 36-yard completion to Pittman and finished 22-of-35 passing for 282 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions (though he could have had one picked along the way).

Sidney, who had just three catches for 35 yards last season, finished with three receptions for 72 yards Saturday while St. Brown had seven catches for 98 yards and a score.

Ware finished with 100 yards and a TD on 10 carries, and sophomore tailback Stephen Carr was the other offensive bright spot, totaling 57 rushing yards on nine carries along with a 73-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, (which amounted to one of the early missed opportunities as USC only went backwards after starting at the Rebels' 23 and settled for one of Chase McGrath's five field goals.) Vavae Malepeai added 48 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Meanwhile, McGrath tied the school record with his five field goals.

The strong finish erased the tension from the game, but it probably won't erase the concerns. This was, after all, against a UNLV team that went 5-7 last year, and USC has its first big conference test next weekend at Stanford.

The offensive line has to be better. The special teams, which featured multiple ugly punts and yielded a fake punt first down conversion to the Rebels, has to be much better. That 36-yard rush on the fake punt set up a UNLV touchdown and a 14-9 lead for the visitors early in the third quarter.

While scattered with highlights, the defense was still too vulnerable. UNLV took an early 7-6 lead on a 71-yard Lexington Thomas run against a total defensive breakdown and finished with 308 rushing yards overall.

And the offense has to do this for more than one quarter. But in the fourth quarter, the potential for the unit and its much-hyped freshman was plain to see.

Check back for postgame reaction and more coverage.