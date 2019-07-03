JT Daniels rubbed shoulders with the elite last week as a camp counselor at the annual Manning Passing Academy. He said he spent the majority of his time in Louisiana with two quarterbacks in particular: North Texas’ Mason Fine and Utah State’s Jordan Love.

Daniels has been studying the two on film this offseason as USC transitions to a faster pace, pass-heavy offense. Fine, of course, was Graham Harrell's starting quarterback for the past three years.

“I asked him pretty much everything in the playbook,” Daniels said. “Obviously we’ve watched a lot of his tape and he ran the offense about as good as you can. So I was just seeing what I could pick up from him. …

