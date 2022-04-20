Tight end Jude Wolfe committed to USC way back when Tee Martin was still the offensive coordinator. He stayed committed and signed during the brief Kliff Kingsbury "era," ultimately arrived to play under Graham Harrell and now is learning Lincoln Riley's offense heading into his redshirt junior season.

Through all of that, Wolfe has totaled just 10 catches for 61 yards while part of an offense that simply didn't consistently utilize his position in the passing game.

That could be about to change in a big way.

"I think definitely more layers but more involved overall," Wolfe said Tuesday of how the tight ends factor into the Trojans' new offense. "We're on the field more completely as a whole, and then in the run game involved a lot and especially in the pass game -- I think that's where people will notice the biggest difference is us in the receiving game."

Tight end is a broad term in this offense, though.

More specifically, Wolfe has been working as the Trojans' H-back through the spring, which is a pivotal position in Riley's scheme, used both as a lead blocker in certain run plays and also as a versatile chess piece in the passing game that Riley has used very creatively in the past.

"I wouldn't say it's like the focal point of the offense by any means, but it certainly holds a lot more weight than it did in the past. I think it's much more crucial to how the offense functions," Wolfe said.