K Parker Lewis is the seventh USC scholarship player in the transfer portal

Kicker Parker Lewis became the seventh USC scholarship football player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season.

Parker and quarterback Kedon Slovis both officially entered the portal on Monday, joining defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein, outside linebackers Hunter Echols and Juliano Falaniko, safety Chase Williams and linebacker Raymond Scott, along with walk-on wide receivers Chase Locke, Zach Wilson and walk-on kicker Alex Stadthaus.

That means both of USC's primary kickers are now looking to play elsewhere.

Lewis was 17 of 22 on field goals this season, including 12 of 13 inside 40 yards, 23 of 24 on extra points and had 27 of 34 kickoffs result in touchbacks (with two kickoffs going out of bounds). He started the season 10 of 10 on field goals before struggling down the stretch, missing 5 of his last 12 (including 2 in the finale vs. Cal.)

He had to miss part of a game due to a targeting ejection received on a tackle on a kickoff, and he was replaced sporadically by Stadthaus otherwise, with one such instance being explained as an accountability matter by interim head coach Donte Williams.

Known for his booming leg and often sailing kicks well beyond the uprights, Lewis was 26 of 35 on field goals and 46 of 47 on extra points in his two seasons combined at USC.

Stadthaus was 6 of 6 on field goals, 10 of 10 on extra points, and handled 30 kickoffs, with 18 touchbacks.

Walk-on Denis Lynch, who has not seen any action, would be the only kicker left on the roster if Lewis and Stadthaus do indeed end up elsewhere.