TrojanSports.com

USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis was well aware of the chatter that followed his commitment to the Trojans. He was frequently reminded that 5-star QB JT Daniels, who would start 11 games as a true freshman last fall, was just a year ahead of him and that Bryce Young, the top dual-threat QB in the entire 2020 class, was already committed to join the program a year behind him. "Everyone brings it up," Slovis said back in late December, undaunted as he prepared to move to campus as an early enrollee. "Everyone brings it up, and it's the same answer -- let's go, let's see what happens," added his father, Max Slovis. "People are always like, 'Why would you go there? There's all these great quarterbacks.' We're a great quarterback -- let's go see what happens. ... "My sister lives in San Diego and [tells us], 'Oh, my friend says they have this guy, this guy and this guy.' We are this guy. … You don't know until you go." After four weeks of spring practice, it doesn't seem anybody is questioning whether Slovis belongs at USC. He doesn't look at all like an overmatched 3-star prospect out of place with the Trojans' returning QBs. With efficient mechanics and a strong, accurate arm, he's quickly rendered the recruiting rankings moot and flipped the narrative. Now, it's reporters wondering if even head coach Clay Helton has been surprised by what he's seen from the true freshman. "I'll be honest with you, not surprised but pleased that a young man could walk in here [and perform like this]," Helton said two Saturdays ago, after an especially sharp scrimmage session by Slovis. "... He asked me two days ago, 'Coach, do you mind if I go to prom?' And I forgot, he's supposed to be in high school. But he's out here and he's really executing at a high level for a true freshman. I'm very pleased with him. "He's making clear, decisive decisions. Good accuracy, good timing and good decision making. He's not making critical errors and that's what you normally see from young people." For that matter, Slovis always remained clear and decisive when others -- even those well-intentioned -- suggested maybe he was making an error joining a crowded QB room at a program like USC that would likely keep bringing in 5-star and 4-star prospects. Every day on the practice field this spring has been another chance to prove himself -- though, not to anyone in particular. "At the end of the day, there's so many examples of people who have been overlooked in my situation so it's not a big deal," he said. "Yeah, it's definitely a little chip on my shoulder to kind of prove people wrong, but with that I kind of want to prove a lot of people right -- there's plenty of people that do believe in me."



Kedon Slovis (No. 9) at USC's spring showcase Saturday. TrojanSports.com

USC an easy decision

In a way, Slovis' football path has always been one of self belief. His father is a middle school basketball coach with his background squarely in that sport. His mother Lisa Slovis, meanwhile, was initially opposed to the idea of Kedon playing football at all. But he felt a calling nonetheless. "Eventually we got her to make a deal. We got myself to play flag [football] when I was 7 years old with the promise of never playing tackle ever," Kedon shared back in December, as he and his parents sat around the living room in Scottsdale, Ariz. Said Lisa: "They all promised me, no football -- no tackle." "We'd see how it went," Kedon clarified. The next compromise was to conditionally give tackle football a try with the agreement that he'd quit if he got a concussion. By the time that happened -- this past fall -- there was no turning back. His future had already come into focus. Slovis had to wait his turn behind a three-year starter at Desert Mountain High School before taking over as a junior. He then stepped in and passed for 2,987 yards, 32 touchdowns and 5 interceptions over 11 games, according to MaxPreps. Desert Mountain wasn't flush with Division I prospects, but the Wolves' coach at the time, David Sedmak, knew that was Slovis' future. "All of us, everybody that's watched him knew he was going to be a D-1 scholarship guy, but he didn't start until his junior year … so he was a little late getting on the radar of the schools and the recruiting services and all that stuff," Sedmak said. "He definitely opened people's eyes." Hawaii was quick to offer Slovis a scholarship after that junior season, and as his recruitment gained momentum USC took notice later that spring. Slovis got word in mid-May that former Trojans QBs coach Bryan Ellis was going to come check him out at a Monday morning spring practice. "I remember having a conversation with my dad, I was like, 'Dad, USC's going to come watch me throw. Imagine, [if they offer], USC's like the gateway to any school I want,'" Slovis recalled. "And he's like, 'Well what other school would you want at that point?' I was like, 'Well, you're right.' … But still at that point I didn't think it was going to happen." Ellis watched him throw that Monday morning and offered the QB later in the day. The quick evaluation left a strong impression on Slovis, who says NC State had gotten back to him with an offer two weeks after its visit while Oregon State took a week to mull it over, for comparison. "And USC -- that day. It was really cool," he said. He was in Los Angeles a few days later for an unofficial visit and committed to Helton and the Trojans that weekend. And while others raised the questions about USC's crowded depth chart -- with veteran QBs Jack Sears and Matt Fink already behind Daniels last season -- Slovis says he never questioned his decision. Even as Ellis left to become the offensive coorindator at Western Kentucky this offseason, Tee Martin was relieved of his duties as USC OC and subsequent hire Kliff Kingsbury lasted just a month as USC's new OC before Graham Harrell eventually arrived to stablilze the position. Through all that, some schools checked in late in the process to gauge his interest, after he followed up as a senior with 2,542 passing yards, 18 TDs and 6 INTs over nine games. "I just told them, 'Thank you, but I'm committed to USC,'" Slovis said. Added his father, Max: "He stopped that very quickly as soon as coaches contacted him. …. He was firm with that from the start."



Learning from Kurt Warner

Kedon Slovis with NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, his offensive coordinator at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. Courtesy of Kedon Slovis