"I want to thank Coach Enfield and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play Division I basketball, believing [in] me and pushing me each and every day," Porter wrote. "To the Trojan Family, I love you guys and I'm going to miss you dearly. I couldn't imagine any other family to be a part of. To my brothers, I can write a whole novel of the memories we made this year."

In a decision most expected from the time he got on campus, Kevin Porter Jr. is officially one-and-done at USC.

Porter arrived at USC with incredible hype and expectations as a 5-star recruit. He had some flashes of his potential, but overall it was not the season most envisioned for the talented freshman.

Slowed through the first part of the season by injury and later suspended briefly for undisclosed reasons, he ended up playing in 18 games with two starts and averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

His best game was actually his final one as he scored a season-high 17 points with 6 rebounds in USC's Pac-12 Tournament loss to Washington, playing a season-high 34 minutes.

USC is expected to have six freshmen and a grad transfer coming in to replenish the roster. The Trojans have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class overall, including 5-stars Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu.