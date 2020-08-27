TrojanSports - Key USC CB target Ceyair Wright discusses the latest in his recruitment

USC already has an impressive 2021 defensive back recruiting class in place with five 4-star commits, but the Trojans are hoping they aren't done yet.

After coming up empty at both cornerback and safety in the 2020 cycle, the program is reloading at both spots while trying to build the foundation for the future of the secondary.

And Rivals100 cornerback Ceyair Wright is viewed as the potential final piece to what would unquestionably be one of the top DB classes in the country.

That's been the Trojans' consistent pitch to the local Loyola High School standout as one of their remaining priority 2021 targets.

"Really just that I would complete the puzzle," Wright said. "That I would be surrounded by a group of DBs I know will also make plays and that I'll come in and be able to make an impact."

TrojanSports.com caught up with Wright about where his recruitment stands overall, the other schools in the mix and a timeline for working toward a decision.

"I've been talking to [USC] pretty consistently for a while now. They're definitely still in the picture, for sure. I talk to coach Donte [Williams] pretty frequently and coach [Clay] Helton," he said. "It's really good. [Williams and I] talk pretty frequently, and I enjoy talking to him, I enjoy having conversations with him. I think we have a really good relationship."