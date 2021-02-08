Marshall Cherrington says he never had a master plan for all of this, yet it's easy to reflect on every move he's made and understand how it led him to this point, now back at his alma mater as USC's new director of recruiting strategy.

Cherrington was just 17 when he first gravitated to the world of college football recruiting, working as a young reporter for Dawgman.com, covering Washington Huskies prospects while still in high school in the Seattle area.

Once at USC as a student, he knew he wanted to be involved in athletics in some way. He initially thought it might be basketball, but a Facebook ad seeking student managers for the Trojans football program would instead set him on his course.

A connection from within the program later led to a volunteer position at Cal, where he slept on a recruiting staffer's couch while pursuing his entry point into making this a career. After a quick detour back to Washington, he returned to Cal as its director of recruiting strategy the last two years, and now he’s back to the Trojans in the same position.

"I honestly didn't have a master plan in mind. I wanted to really take advantage of each and every day I was in the building, make as many connections as possible, meet as many people in the building as possible," Cherrington said, going in-depth on his return with TrojanSports.com late last week. "It's crazy, Nelson, our janitor for the McKay Center, I remember interacting with him in 2015 and he came by my desk earlier this week and I was like, 'Nelson! What up?' Building relationships with every single person in the building was my biggest thing -- I didn't want to get too caught up in the future. And that's kind of how I live my life -- how can I build my relationships with every single person around me every single day."