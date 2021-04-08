TrojanSports - Kicker Denis Lynch discusses why he picked USC

USC picked up a commitment from an intriguing kicking prospect this week in Denis Lynch, who chose the Trojans over Michigan State and Georgia Tech.

Lynch, who is from local Newbury Park HS, will walk-on at USC. He discussed the conversations he had with Trojans special teams coordinator Sean Snyder that led to his final decision.

"USC has always been one of my top schools and then once I got to know the coaches and some players and get a feel for there personalities I knew that I would love USC and the culture there," Lynch told TrojanSports.com.

"Coach Snyder has a lot of plans for the special teams there. He wants me to come in and work on kickoffs as well as field goals. He wants to be able to do more directional and unexpected direction kickoffs. So he wants me to come in and kickoff and keep pushing the kickers there as they are good kickers."

Sophomore Parker Lewis returns as the Trojans' starting kicker after making 9 of 13 field goals and handling kickoffs last season. He beat out incumbent starter Chase McGrath, who later transferred to Tennessee.

Chris Sailer Kicking, which grades kickers on a scale of up to 6 stars, ranks Lynch a 5-star kicking prospect, which on their site is explained as equating to a scholarship-caliber FBS freshman starter.

Lynch discussed with us his range and comfort level on field goals right now.

"I feel confident at 55-53 yards. My long off a hold in practice is 60, my long field goal is 70 off sticks, and for kickoff I feel confident hitting touchbacks," he said. "Normally, I tend to practice field goals from the 20-yard line to the 50-yard line from all different places as those are more game-like situations."