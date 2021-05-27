Kickoff times, TV info set for four of USC's 2021 football games

More details on USC's 2021 football schedule came out Thursday as kickoff times and television details were revealed for the first three games.

-The Trojans' Sept. 4 season opener vs. San Jose State in the Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.

-USC's Week 2 home game vs. Stanford in the Coliseum will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

-The Trojans' Sept. 18 road game at Washington State will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

-It was previously announced that USC's annual rivalry showdown with Notre Dame, scheduled for Oct. 12 in South Bend, Ind., will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Start times and television assignments for USC's remaining regular-season games will be made 6-12 days in advance of each contest.