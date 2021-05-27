 TrojanSports - Kickoff times, TV info set for four of USC's 2021 football games
Kickoff times, TV info set for four of USC's 2021 football games

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

More details on USC's 2021 football schedule came out Thursday as kickoff times and television details were revealed for the first three games.

-The Trojans' Sept. 4 season opener vs. San Jose State in the Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network.

-USC's Week 2 home game vs. Stanford in the Coliseum will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

-The Trojans' Sept. 18 road game at Washington State will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

-It was previously announced that USC's annual rivalry showdown with Notre Dame, scheduled for Oct. 12 in South Bend, Ind., will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Start times and television assignments for USC's remaining regular-season games will be made 6-12 days in advance of each contest.

2021 USC Football Schedule
Date  Opponent Location Time TV

Sept. 4

San Jose State

The Coliseum

2 p.m. PT

Pac-12 Network

Sept. 11

Stanford

The Coliseum

7:30 p.m. PT

FOX

Sept. 18

at Washington State

Pullman, Wash.

12:30 p.m. PT

FOX

Sept. 25

Oregon State

The Coliseum

TBD

TBD

Oct. 2

at Colorado

Boulder, Colo.

TBD

TBD

Oct. 9

Utah

The Coliseum

TBD

FOX or FS1

BYE

WEEK

Oct. 23

at Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind.

4:30 p.m. PT

NBC

Oct. 30

Arizona

The Coliseum

TBD

TBD

Nov. 6

at Arizona State

Tempe, Ariz.

TBD

TBD

Nov. 13

at Cal

Berkeley, Calif.

TBD

TBD

Nov. 20

UCLA

The Coliseum

TBD

TBD

Nov. 27

BYU

The Coliseum

TBD

TBD
