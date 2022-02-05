Kiel McDonald promises 'one of the most competitive' RB groups nationally
Darwin Barlow transferred from TCU to USC last summer, hoping to make an immediate impact but also knowing that he'd have a good chance to be the Trojans' lead back in 2022, as things projected.Lea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news