Kliff Kingsbury held his introductory press conference as Arizona Cardinals head coach on Wednesday, taking questions for about 15 minutes.

He only addressed his brief month-long pitstop as USC offensive coordinator once.

"It's been a whirlwind, I'll just say that. When I took the job at USC, I couldn't be more thrilled to have that job," Kingsbury said. "I thought that was an incredible opportunity with Coach Helton, Mr. Swann, that program, that tradition, but this is just an opportunity I couldn't pass up to work with Steve [Keim], who I think the world of and who is one of the most respected GMs in the game, and the Bidwell family, the class of this organization, it was just an opportunity I had to take."