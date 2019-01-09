Kliff Kingsbury comments on leaving USC for Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury held his introductory press conference as Arizona Cardinals head coach on Wednesday, taking questions for about 15 minutes.
He only addressed his brief month-long pitstop as USC offensive coordinator once.
"It's been a whirlwind, I'll just say that. When I took the job at USC, I couldn't be more thrilled to have that job," Kingsbury said. "I thought that was an incredible opportunity with Coach Helton, Mr. Swann, that program, that tradition, but this is just an opportunity I couldn't pass up to work with Steve [Keim], who I think the world of and who is one of the most respected GMs in the game, and the Bidwell family, the class of this organization, it was just an opportunity I had to take."