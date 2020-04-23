A couple days after creating the biggest news of the week, that he was de-committing from Clemson and opening up his recruitment, 5-star Corona Centennial defensive end and No. 1 overall 2021 prospect Korey Foreman offered his first comments on that decision and where things go from here.

"I just basically try to slow everything down and take it day by day. I'm trying to enjoy the recruiting process as much as possible, and that comes with taking it day by day. Sometimes you've got to look at your phone and if it's popping, slow it down -- make sure everybody can take their time because at the end of the day the ball's in my court, and I play it how I want to play it," Foreman told TrojanSports.com on Thursday afternoon. "At the end of the day I'm going to have to choose one school depending on how many schools have offered me, and right now I'm just trying to see who's recruiting me the heaviest."

Foreman went into detail on his mindset, his tough phone call with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, where USC fits into the mix and his relationship with new Trojans defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

As for the decision to back off the commitment to Clemson that he made in January, Foreman confirmed the rumors that wanting to take visits to other schools -- Swinney has a policy against commits taking other visits -- was a factor for him.